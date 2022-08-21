TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan's diplomacy makes Türkiye indispensable on Int'l stage – Le Figaro
From efforts to mediate Russia-Ukraine peace to normalisation with its neighbours and others, the French daily highlighted how Ankara's foreign policy activism has brought the country to the centre of global politics.
Erdogan's diplomacy makes Türkiye indispensable on Int'l stage – Le Figaro
The Turkish-brokered grain shipment agreement allows millions of tons of grain stuck in Ukrainian ports due to Moscow’s blockade to reach international markets.
By Fatıma Taşkömür
August 21, 2022

A recent article in the French daily Le Figaro has highlighted how Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's diplomacy efforts surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the resumption of grain exports represent Ankara's "successful" foreign policy reorientation. 

The article, "How Erdogan's diplomacy made Turkey indispensable on the international stage," published on Friday, explains how Ankara's ability to broker the grain export deal is based on an economic, military and diplomatic repositioning that demonstrates a more peaceful and active foreign policy. 

This approach is "praised" by the East, West, and Arab world, the article says.

READ MORE: How Türkiye emerged as a reliable mediator in the Ukraine-Russia conflict

Diplomatic endeavours

Erdogan has continued his diplomatic efforts over the past month to resolve regional crises ranging from the war in Syria to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

On July 19, Erdogan attended a trilateral Astana format meeting on Syria with Iran and Russia in Tehran, where the leaders discussed recent developments in Syria, and the fight against terrorist groups, including YPG/PKK and Daesh, and the voluntary return of Syrians.

Three days later, on July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul to reopen three of Ukraine's Black Sea ports for the export of Ukrainian grain, which had been stuck since the start of Moscow's assault on its neighbour in February. 

To oversee the grain shipments, a Joint Coordination Center was opened in Istanbul on July 27, comprising representatives from the three countries and the UN.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: UN lauds Türkiye for its leadership role in Ukraine grain export deal

On August 5, President Erdogan headed to the Russian city of Sochi to discuss bilateral ties and regional and international issues. 

President Erdogan then met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Ukraine’s Lviv city on Thursday.

On the day-long visit, President Erdogan and Zelenskyy along with Guterres also held a trilateral summit to discuss steps to end the war through diplomatic means and maintain the mechanism established for the export of Ukrainian grain to world markets.

The Turkish president also held phone conversations with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

He also hosted his Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor and Malaysian King Al Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah in Türikiye's capital Ankara.

READ MORE: How Türkiye made Ukraine grain exports deal with Russia possible

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe