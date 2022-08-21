WORLD
3 MIN READ
Workers at UK’s largest container port begin week-long strike
Some 1,900 members of the Unite Union will take part in the industrial action at the Felixstowe Port in the east of England following disputes over pay rise.
Workers at UK’s largest container port begin week-long strike
The global impact of the war in Ukraine on energy and food prices, and, t o a lesser extent, post-Brexit trade frictions are blamed for the UK's spiralling cost of living. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
August 21, 2022

Workers at Britain's biggest container port, Felixstowe, began an eight-day strike over pay, in the latest industrial action. 

Nearly 2,000 unionised employees at the port in eastern England, including crane drivers, machine operators and stevedores, started their walkout on Sunday morning in the first strike at Felixstowe since 1989.

It comes amid stoppages over pay and working conditions across various UK industries, with railway workers just the latest to strike on Thursday and Saturday this week.

Postal workers plan a four-day strike later this month, Telecoms giant BT will face its first stoppage in decades while Amazon warehouse staff, criminal lawyers and refuse collectors are among the others staging walkouts.

READ MORE: Why are thousands of workers striking in the UK?

Demand for pay rise

RECOMMENDED

The Unite union representing the striking Felixstowe staff said the stoppage will have a big impact at the port, which handles around four million containers a year from 2,000 ships.

The union wants pay rises for its members, arguing the docks are "enormously profitable".

"They can give Felixstowe workers a decent pay raise," said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, who added that parent company, CK Hutchison Holding Ltd, handed out nearly 100 million ($121 million) to shareholders in 2020.

READ MORE: Thousands of workers halt UK railways as summer of strikes continue

The Port of Felixstowe said in a statement that it was "disappointed" the walkout had gone ahead and called its offer of salary increases of on average 8 percent "fair".

"The port provides secure and well-paid employment and there will be no winners from this unnecessary industrial action," it added.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Clashes subside in northeast Syria after army advance under ceasefire deal