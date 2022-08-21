The daughter of Russian nationalist ideologist Alexandr Dugin, who is often referred to as “Putin's brain”, has been killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow.

According to family members quoted by Russian media, Dugin, a vocal supporter of Kremlin's offensive in Ukraine, was the likely target of the Saturday night blast as his daughter borrowed his car at the last minute.

Daria Dugina, born in 1992, was killed when a bomb placed in the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving went off as she was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with her father.

She was driving on a highway near the village of Bolshie Vyzyomy, some 40 kilometres outside Moscow, Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Dugina died on the scene and a homicide investigation has been opened, said the committee, which probes major crime cases in Russia.

No suspects were immediately identified. But Denis Pushilin, president of the separatist so-called Donetsk People's Republic that is a focus of Russia's fighting in Ukraine, blamed it on “terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to kill Alexandr Dugin."

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, denied Ukrainian involvement, saying on national TV that “We are not a criminal state, unlike Russia, and definitely not a terrorist state.”

Analyst Sergei Markov, a former adviser to President Vladimir Putin, told Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti that Alexandr, not his daughter, likely was the intended target.

He said “it's completely obvious that the most probable suspects are Ukrainian military intelligence and the Ukrainian Security Service.”

