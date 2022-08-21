The Bundesbank chief has warned that a possible recession will knock on Germany's door if the energy crisis escalates, urging the European Central Bank (ECB) to continue increasing rates.

"If the energy crisis worsens, a recession seems likely next winter," Joachim Nagel told German daily Rheinische Post in an interview published on Saturday.

“If further delivery problems are added, for example, due to prolonged low water levels, the economic prospects for the second half would deteriorate further,” Nagel added.

He stressed that Germany's inflation rate is "possible" to hit 10 percent in the autumn months and added that double-digit inflation rates were last measured in the country more than 70 years ago.

On his expectations about the ECB's next interest rate decision on September 8, he said: "Given high inflation, further interest-rate hikes must follow."