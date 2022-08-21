BIZTECH
Energy crisis could push Germany into recession: central bank
Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel has warned that recession is likely next winter if the energy crisis worsens.
On his expectations about the ECB's next interest rate decision on September 8, he said: "Given high inflation, further interest-rate hikes must follow." / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
August 21, 2022

The Bundesbank chief has warned that a possible recession will knock on Germany's door if the energy crisis escalates, urging the European Central Bank (ECB) to continue increasing rates.

"If the energy crisis worsens, a recession seems likely next winter," Joachim Nagel told German daily Rheinische Post in an interview published on Saturday.

“If further delivery problems are added, for example, due to prolonged low water levels, the economic prospects for the second half would deteriorate further,” Nagel added.

He stressed that Germany's inflation rate is "possible" to hit 10 percent in the autumn months and added that double-digit inflation rates were last measured in the country more than 70 years ago.

On his expectations about the ECB's next interest rate decision on September 8, he said: "Given high inflation, further interest-rate hikes must follow."

"The past few months have shown that we have to decide on monetary policy from meeting to meeting," the chief continued.

The central bank decided to raise the key interest rates by 50 basis points in July to take "further key steps to make sure inflation returns to its 2 percent target over the medium term."

"It will be crucial to keep medium-term inflation expectations stable at 2 percent," Nagel said. "I am convinced that the Governing Council of the ECB will take the necessary monetary-policy measures."

