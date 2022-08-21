Floods and landslides triggered by intense monsoon rains have killed at least 50 people in northern and eastern India over the last three days, officials said.

The rains overwhelmed hundreds of villages, sweeping away houses and leaving residents stranded as rescue crews raced to evacuate survivors on Sunday.

Earlier this month the federal weather office had predicted that India was likely to receive an average amount of rain in August and September, pointing to overall good crop yields in Asia's third-biggest economy that relies on farming to boost growth and generate jobs.

Farming contributes around 15 percent to India's $2.7 trillion economy while sustaining more than half the population of 1.3 billion.

Heavy showers followed by landslides and flooding in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh over the past three days killed at least 36 people, a state government official told Reuters.

In the neighbouring mountainous state of Uttarakhand, an official government release said that four were dead and 13 were missing due to continuous rainfall.

READ MORE:More than a dozen dead in northern India from monsoon rains