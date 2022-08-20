Somalia's security forces have managed to end the Al Shabab terror group's siege at a hotel in the capital Mogadishu that lasted about 30 hours.

"The security forces have ended the siege now and the gunmen are dead, we've had no incoming gunfire from the building in the past hour," a security commander told the AFP news agency late on Saturday on condition of anonymity.

The official gave no information about the total number of casualties in the attack on the Hayat Hotel, or how many Al Shabab militants had been killed, adding that the government would give a press briefing about the bloody attack on Sunday morning.

The hotel has been destroyed following a bombardment by security forces to eliminate the assailants who were holed up there, but the official said the building needed to be cleared of any explosives that may have been planted.

Security forces struck the building with heavy weapons, witness Salaad Ali said earlier on Saturday.

"Part of the hotel is on fire, there were at least two heavy explosions and several other smaller scale ones," said Ali, who told the AFP news agency he watched the drama unfold from the rooftop of another building.

Scores of people were trapped when the assault began and although officials said dozens had been rescued, including children, it is not known how many remain inside.

Unverified pictures posted online showed security officials walking through piles of rubble, with reports of widespread damage to the hotel.

Al Shabab, which has been waging a deadly insurgency for 15 years against the fragile government in the Horn of Africa nation, has claimed responsibility.

Al Shabab spokesperson Abdiaziz Abu-Musab told the group's Andalus radio earlier on Saturday that its forces were still in control of the building and that they had "inflicted heavy casualties".