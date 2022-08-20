A political coalition has called for fresh protests a day after Guinea's junta denied its forces had shot dead two teenagers at opposition demonstrations earlier in the week.

The National Front for the Defence of the Constitution or FNDC, a coalition of political parties, trade unions and civil society organisations, called for fresh protests in messages posted on social media on Saturday.

The junta banned the group earlier this month.

On Wednesday, FNDC, relatives and neighbours said that security forces in Guinea's capital had shot dead two teens as their convoy drove through the capital Conakry during protests against the junta.

FNDC accused junta leader Mamady Doumbouya's forces of having killed the pair, aged 17 and 19.

Junta spokesperson Amara Camara said in a statement released late on Friday: "The rumours about shots fired from the presidential motorcade are false and unfounded."

READ MORE:Guinea junta leader announces 39-month transition period

Deaths in forbidden protests

FNDC staged rallies on July 28 and 29 in which five people were killed. It called for the demonstrations last Wednesday –– also forbidden by the junta –– at which the two teenagers were shot dead.

Ibrahima Balde was killed by a projectile fired by a member of the security forces in Wanidara, a suburb of Conakry that has been the scene of clashes, his father Mohamed Cherif told the AFP news agency.

A relative of the young man, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he was hit by a soldier's bullet as the junta leader's motorcade passed through the neighbourhood.

Oumar Barry, a 17-year-old secondary school student, died later in nearby Koloma district. "They shot him in the stomach in Koloma," said his neighbour, Pathe Diallo.