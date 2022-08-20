Kenya's veteran politician Raila Odinga has defended plans to make a court challenge to the results of last week's "joke" election that handed victory to Deputy President William Ruto.

"We want to see justice done so that peace can be found," 77-year-old Odinga said at his Nairobi home after a meeting with religious leaders on Saturday.

"We have decided to use the law to go before the Supreme Court and table our evidence to show that it was not an election but a joke."

Ruto was declared president-elect on Monday, scraping past Odinga with a margin of less than two percentage points, after an anxious days-long wait for results of the August 9 vote.

The outcome has been challenged not only by Odinga's camp but also, in a bizarre twist, by four out of seven commissioners at the election body that oversaw the vote.

Odinga — or any other challenger — has until 1100 GMT on Monday to file a petition at the Supreme Court.

The seven-judge tribunal will then have 14 days to issue a ruling. If it orders an annulment, a new vote must be held within 60 days.

"We are doing this to defend the democracy of our country that many people fought for," Odinga said.