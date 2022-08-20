At least 19 people have been killed and 26 others injured in a road accident in southeastern Türkiye.

A truck collided with first responders of another accident involving a truck and two vehicles in Mardin's Derik district on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, the number of people who lost their lives in the accident in Mardin Derik increased to 19," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a statement on Twitter.

"The number of injured is 26, six of them in serious condition," Koca said, adding that all means were being utilised for the treatment of the injured.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu also tweeted that all teams were mobilised and the injured were being shifted to hospitals.

Earlier in the day, another traffic accident killed at least 16 people and injured 22 others in southeastern Gaziantep province, governor Davut Gul said.