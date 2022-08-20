TÜRKİYE
More than a dozen killed in second road accident in southeastern Türkiye
At least 35 people killed and dozens were injured in two separate road accidents in Türkiye, the latest of which occurred when a truck collided with first responders in Mardin's Derik district.
Six of 26 injured were reported to be in critical condition. / AA
By Sara SLEIMAN
August 20, 2022

At least 19 people have been killed and 26 others injured in a road accident in southeastern Türkiye.

A truck collided with first responders of another accident involving a truck and two vehicles in Mardin's Derik district on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, the number of people who lost their lives in the accident in Mardin Derik increased to 19," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a statement on Twitter.

"The number of injured is 26, six of them in serious condition," Koca said, adding that all means were being utilised for the treatment of the injured.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu also tweeted that all teams were mobilised and the injured were being shifted to hospitals.

Earlier in the day, another traffic accident killed at least 16 people and injured 22 others in southeastern Gaziantep province,  governor Davut Gul said. 

Gaziantep accident

A passenger bus overturned and dragged for several dozen metres and hit a fire brigade and paramedic team responding to a traffic incident on the Tarsus-Adana-Gaziantep Highway, as well as a broadcast vehicle of a Turkish news agency, IHA.

The fatalities in the accident include three firefighters, four health personnel and IHA news agency journalists Muhammed Abdulkadir Esen and Umut Yakup Tanriover.

Gaziantep Governor also told reporters that the first accident occurred at around 0745GMT (10:45am local).

All injured have been taken to hospitals.

READ MORE:Road accident kills at least 16 people in southeastern Türkiye

SOURCE:AA
