French President Emmanuel Macron will pay an official visit to Algeria next week, the Algerian and French presidencies have announced.

In a phone call on Saturday, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Macron discussed bilateral co-operation and the agenda of the upcoming visit.

Macron thanked Tebboune for the invitation and conveyed his condolences on the loss of lives in recent forest fires that ravaged northern Algeria.

While the Algerian side did not disclose the date of the tour, the Elysee Palace said Macron will visit Algeria from August 25-27.

"This trip will contribute to deepen the bilateral relationship...to strengthen Franco-Algerian co-operation in the face of regional issues and to continue the work of addressing the past," the French presidency said.

Macron's visit is being seen as an opportunity to mend strained ties between Paris and Algiers.