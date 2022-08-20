A traffic accident has killed at least 16 people and injured 22 others in Türkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province, governor Davut Gul said.

A passenger bus on Saturday overturned and dragged for several dozen metres, and hit a fire brigade and paramedic team responding to a traffic incident on the Tarsus-Adana-Gaziantep Highway, as well as a broadcast vehicle of a Turkish news agency, IHA.

The fatalities in the accident include three firefighters, four health personnel, and IHA news agency journalists Muhammed Abdulkadir Esen and Umut Yakup Tanriover.