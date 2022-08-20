WORLD
Two more grain ships leave Ukraine under Türkiye-brokered deal
Two more ships departed from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk under the Türkiye-brokered deal reached last month to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports.
A Joint Coordination Center (JCC) with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
August 20, 2022

Two more ships have left a Ukrainian port under the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

The ships departed from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, the ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.

It added that two other ships coming from Ukraine and going to Ukraine will also be inspected in the north of Istanbul.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal last month to resume grain exports from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Yuzhny, Chornomorsk, and Odesa, which were halted due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, now in its sixth month.

Joint Coordination Center

A Joint Coordination Center (JCC) with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Under the deal, the Istanbul JCC will carry out joint inspections at the entrances and exits of harbours, and also ensure the safety of sea routes to be used by merchant ships carrying commercial food items and fertilisers from the three Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

The halt of deliveries from Ukraine – one of the world's biggest grain exporters – has contributed to soaring food prices, hitting the world's poorest nations especially hard.

More ships from Ukraine are expected to set out in the coming days.

SOURCE:AA
