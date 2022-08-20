At least 20 civilians have been confirmed dead in an attack by militants on a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Fighters from the Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab group stormed the popular Hayat Hotel in a hail of gunfire and bomb blasts on Friday evening.

Sporadic gunfire and loud explosions could still be heard early on Saturday, many hours after the start of the assault.

In addition, at least 40 people were wounded in the attack and security forces rescued many others, including children, from the scene, they said.

Mohamed Abdirahman, director of Mogadishu’s Madina Hospital, told the AP that 40 people were admitted there with wounds or injuries from the attack. While nine were sent home after getting treatment, five are in critical condition in the ICU, he said.

It is the biggest attack in Mogadishu since Somalia's new president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, was elected in May after many months of political instability.

The terrorist group, which has been waging a deadly insurgency against Somalia's fragile central government for about 15 years, claimed responsibility.

Mohamud said last month that ending Al Shabab's insurgency required more than a military approach, but that his government would negotiate with the group only when the time is right.

