A no-confidence motion has been passed by Montenegro's parliament, paving the way for the end of the current ruling government and the beginning of a fresh round of political upheaval in the Adriatic nation.

The motion passed shortly after Friday midnight with 50 votes, with only one MP voting against it, while the rest of the 81-seat parliament's members boycotted the measure.

"We need an election and a stable government," said parliamentarian Danijel Zivkovic, who filed the motion and triggered the confidence vote.

The motion came just months after a no-confidence vote in February ended the rule of another coalition government.

Political tensions have been smouldering in Montenegro for weeks after the government signed a controversial new agreement with the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC).

The agreement covered a range of issues, including measures to provide a regulatory framework for the hundreds of properties –– including churches and monasteries –– owned by the SPC.

The country's Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic hailed the deal, saying the agreement would hopefully smooth over relations between divisive groups within the country, particularly pro-Serbia and pro-Western parties.

Montenegro's perennial flashpoint