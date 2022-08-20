WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mali vows improved security after France's withdrawal
Bamako blames Paris for committing "frequent violations" of its airspace and collecting intelligence "for the benefit of terrorist groups."
Mali vows improved security after France's withdrawal
France on Monday said its last remaining troops had quit Mali. / AFP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
August 20, 2022

Mali's ruling junta has said France's military pullout after nine years of battling militants in its former colony would usher in an era of improved security in the West African country.

The government "takes note of this final withdrawal", its spokesperson Abdoulaye Maiga said in a statement on Friday.

It "reassures the Malian population that, thanks to the rise in power of the brave Malian forces, more successes will be recorded against the terrorist groups," he said.

"People's security will be considerably improved."

France on Monday said its last remaining troops had quit Mali.

It said its anti-militant Barkhane operation in the Sahel region would retain around 3,000 troops even after the Mali drawdown, many of them based in Niger.

READ MORE:France completes pull-out of all troops in Mali

Soured relations

RECOMMENDED

Relations between Bamako and Paris have soured following two military coups in Mali since 2020.

The arrival of Russian paramilitaries in the Sahel country at the invitation of the government was a key factor in France's decision to pull out its forces.

Defence Minister Sadio Camara this week travelled to Russia and was still there on Friday.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop in a letter to the Chinese presidency of the UN Security Council accused France of "acts of aggression" and of backing militants.

Diop claimed that French forces committed "frequent violations" of Malian airspace, suggesting the flights were "to collect intelligence for the benefit of terrorist groups... and to drop arms and ammunition to them".

France responded by condemning the "increasing manipulation of information" about its military withdrawal.

READ MORE: Mali accuses France of 'acts of aggression', seeks emergency UN meeting

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US