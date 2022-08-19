The US for the first time has said it will give Ukraine Scan Eagle surveillance drones, mine-resistant vehicles, anti-armour rounds and howitzer weapons to help Ukrainian forces regain territory and mount a counteroffensive against Russian forces.

A senior defence official told reporters on Friday that a new $775 million aid package will include 15 Scan Eagles, 40 mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles known as MRAPs with mine-clearing rollers, and 2,000 anti-armour rounds that can help Ukraine troops move forward in the south and east, where Russian forces have placed mines.

The aid package also includes 1,500 anti-tank missiles, 1,000 javelin missiles and an undisclosed number of high-speed, anti-radiation or HARM missiles that target radar systems.

"These capabilities are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

This latest aid comes as Russia's assault on Ukraine is about to reach the six-month mark. It brings the total US military aid to Ukraine to about $10.6 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.

It is the 19th time the Pentagon has provided equipment from Defense Department stocks to Ukraine since August 2021.

The US has provided howitzer ammunition in the past, but this is the first time it will send 16 of the weapon systems.