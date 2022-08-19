WORLD
4 MIN READ
US to give Ukraine drones, anti-mine vehicles in new $775M defence aid
Package includes 15 Scan Eagle surveillance drones, 40 mine-resistant vehicles, 2,000 anti-armour rounds and howitzers that will help Ukraine regain Russia-occupied areas, American officials say.
US to give Ukraine drones, anti-mine vehicles in new $775M defence aid
It is the 19th time the Pentagon has provided equipment from Defense Department stocks to Ukraine since August 2021. / AP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
August 19, 2022

The US for the first time has said it will give Ukraine Scan Eagle surveillance drones, mine-resistant vehicles, anti-armour rounds and howitzer weapons to help Ukrainian forces regain territory and mount a counteroffensive against Russian forces.

A senior defence official told reporters on Friday that a new $775 million aid package will include 15 Scan Eagles, 40 mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles known as MRAPs with mine-clearing rollers, and 2,000 anti-armour rounds that can help Ukraine troops move forward in the south and east, where Russian forces have placed mines.

The aid package also includes 1,500 anti-tank missiles, 1,000 javelin missiles and an undisclosed number of high-speed, anti-radiation or HARM missiles that target radar systems. 

"These capabilities are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

This latest aid comes as Russia's assault on Ukraine is about to reach the six-month mark. It brings the total US military aid to Ukraine to about $10.6 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.

It is the 19th time the Pentagon has provided equipment from Defense Department stocks to Ukraine since August 2021.

The US has provided howitzer ammunition in the past, but this is the first time it will send 16 of the weapon systems. 

RECOMMENDED

Conflict near 'operational standstill'

Russian forces have made some incremental gains in the east, but they have also been put on the defensive in other regions, as Ukraine ratchets up its attacks in Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. 

The Russian-occupied territory was seized by Moscow in 2014. Nine Russian warplanes were reported destroyed last week at an airbase on Crimea in strikes that highlighted the Ukrainians' capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines.

Russian leaders have warned that striking facilities in Crimea marks an escalation in the conflict fuelled by the US and NATO allies and threatens to pull America deeper into the conflict.

One Western official said on Friday that the conflict is at a "near operational standstill," with neither side able to launch major offensives.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military assessments, said the whole tempo of the campaign has slowed, partly because both sides recognise that "this is a marathon, not a sprint and that expenditure rates and conserving their munitions is important."

But the US and Western officials both said that Ukraine has been able to launch successful attacks deep behind Russian battle lines, which is eroding logistics support and command and control of Moscow's forces and harming their morale.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US