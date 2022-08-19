Prominent literary figures have gathered in Manhattan for a reading of Salman Rushdie's works, in solidarity with the controversial author seriously wounded in a stabbing attack in New York.

More than a dozen acclaimed writers, including friends and colleagues of Rushdie, spoke on Friday at the steps of the New York Public Library for the event, which organisers said the novelist had been invited to watch from the hospital.

In Rushdie's honour, the American literary journalist Gay Talese, sporting his signature fedora hat and three-piece suit, read an excerpt from "The Golden House" novel, while Irish writer Colum McCann read from the 1992 New Yorker essay "Out of Kansas."

AM Homes –– the American author whose own works including "The End of Alice" novel have triggered controversy over the years –– read from Rushdie's piece "On Censorship," which was drawn from a lecture he gave in 2012.

"No writer ever really wants to talk about censorship," she read. "Writers want to talk about creation, and censorship is anti-creation, negative energy, uncreation, the bringing into being of non-being."

Hari Kunzru, the British novelist and journalist, read the opening of that book.

"Salman once wrote that the role of the writer is to name the unnameable, to point at frauds, to take sides, start arguments, shape the world, and stop it from going to sleep," Kunzru said. "That's why we're here."

'People are not afraid'

Writer and historian Amanda Foreman said the turnout "shows people are not afraid."

"No matter what, we and they, we are all willing to stand up for what we are believing," she told the AFP news agency.