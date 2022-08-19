Canada has nominated Michelle O'Bonsawin as the first Indigenous person to serve on its Supreme Court, a historic first for a country seeking to make amends for abuses against native peoples.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday O'Bonsawin, a member of the Odanak First Nation, would bring "invaluable knowledge and contributions" to the court.

"Her nomination is the result of an open, non-partisan selection process," Trudeau said.

O'Bonsawin is a fluently bilingual Franco-Ontarian and has served as a judge on the Ontario Superior Court of Justice since 2017.

"As an Abenaki woman, I have a deep appreciation of the situation of Indigenous peoples," O'Bonsawin said in her application questionnaire to the Ministry of Justice.

"As a First Nations woman growing up in Northern Ontario, I became aware of the need for dedicated individuals to provide a strong, representative voice on behalf of those who could not speak for themselves".

She will join the court in September when a long-serving member retires, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Correcting past mistakes