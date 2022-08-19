A US federal judge has sentenced a member of the Daesh terror group's cell known as "The Beatles" to life in prison for involvement in a hostage-taking plot that led to the killings of American journalists and aid workers in Syria.

Families and friends of the four Americans killed looked on as District Court Judge TS Ellis on Friday sentenced El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, to life without parole, calling his behaviour "horrific, barbaric, brutal and of course criminal".

A jury in April concluded the former British citizen was part of a Daesh cell, nicknamed "The Beatles" for their English accents, that beheaded American hostages in Middle East territory where the group exercised control.

At the peak of its power from 2014-2017, Daesh claimed responsibility for or inspired terror attacks in dozens of cities around the world.

Its leader, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, declared a so-called caliphate over a quarter of Iraq and Syria in 2014, before he was killed in a raid by US special forces in Syria in 2019 as the group's rule collapsed.

Elsheikh, who was born in Sudan and raised in London, was accused of conspiring to kill four American hostages: James Foley, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

Foley and Sotloff, both journalists, and Kassig, an aid worker, were killed in videotaped beheadings. Mueller was raped repeatedly by al Baghdadi before her death in Syria, US officials have said.

The deaths of Foley, Sotloff and Kassig were confirmed in 2014; Mueller's death was confirmed in early 2015.

'Hatred overtook your humanity'