Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have called for independent inspections at the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin has said in a statement.

In a phone call on Friday, Putin warned Macron that shelling of the nuclear power plant — the biggest in Europe — could result in "large-scale catastrophe that could lead to radiation contamination of vast territories".

Moscow and Kiev have accused each other of shelling the plant in southern Ukraine that was captured by Russia in March but is still run by Ukrainian technicians.

According to the Kremlin, both leaders called for experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect the plant "as soon as possible" and "assess the real situation on the ground".

"The Russian side confirmed its readiness to provide the Agency inspectors with the necessary assistance," the statement said.

In a separate statement, the French presidency said Macron "supported the dispatch of a mission of experts from the IAEA to the site under conditions agreed by Ukraine and the United Nations".

Putin and Macron will speak again "in the coming days on this subject after talks between the technical teams and before the deployment of the mission," according to the Elysee.

Putin also "reconsidered the demand" that an IAEA team travel through Russia to the site, agreeing that the inspectors can travel via Ukraine, Macron's office said.

READ MORE:Erdogan stresses Ukraine diplomacy, warns against nuclear plant fighting

Growing concerns

The phone call came just a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN chief Antonio Guterres, meeting in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, sounded the alarm over the intensified fighting near the plant, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the UN to secure the site.