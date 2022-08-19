As the winter season looms over Europe with little hope of the Ukraine conflict ending anytime soon, one country is gearing up for the challenge in a different way.

Romania is racing ahead with its transition to renewable energy as a way to tackle spiralling energy prices and upcoming shortages.

The eastern European country, which has traditionally relied on coal as a primary fuel, recently released long-overdue funds for rooftop solar panels, and has been introducing laws that will help the nation of 19 million people step away from fossil fuels.

Data published by the Administration of the Environmental Fund (AFM), a public fund which supports sustainable development programmes, shows that in the last two months alone the government approved subsidies to more than 6,000 applicants who want to install rooftop solar panels.

Speaking to TRT World, Eugenia Gusilov, the director of the Romania Energy Centre (ROEC), an energy studies think tank said that the authorities have accelerated processing applications compared to previous years.

“There is a strong desire among Romanian consumers to be independent," she said.

Amid what the International Energy Agency (IEA) called “the first truly global energy crisis in history”, Europe faces gas shortages as deliveries from its main supplier Russia dropped in recent months. Moscow is facing western economic sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

As European countries rush to fill their gas reserves ahead of winter, the shortage in the continent has been driving up gas prices and inflation, affecting traditional gas buyers elsewhere.

In Asia, for instance, Bangladesh has been priced out of the market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), leaving it to face rolling power cuts and putting a strain on its economy.

European countries are moving to implement contingency plans to deal with the impending crisis. Germany is reopening coal-fired power plants and France is planning to extend the life of its nuclear power plants – raising concerns about the European Union’s ability to meet its own target to become climate-neutral by 2050.

Catching up on its energy transition

Romania’s energy transition is not just driven by fear of facing fuel shortages. In 2018, the government introduced legislation to allow so-called “prosumers” - electricity consumers who simultaneously generate power for the grid - to sell the excess electricity they produce.

In 2021, the number of prosumers increased by more than 700 percent over the previous year to more than 13,000.