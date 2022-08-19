German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has appeared before a parliamentary panel in the northern state of Hamburg to answer lawmakers' questions about his handling of a tax evasion scam when he was mayor of the city.

Scholz denied helping a bank avoid paying back millions in tax rebates claimed under a huge fraud as he answered to the committee investigating the scandal on Friday.

The parliamentary committee in Hamburg is probing why local finance authorities in 2016 dropped a bid to claw back 47 million euros ($48 million) in taxes from private bank MM Warburg.

Political opponents have called on Scholz to provide more information about meetings he had in 2016 and 2017 with MM Warburg that faced demands to repay millions of euros in tax refunds it had wrongly claimed for share trades.

Scholz was the mayor of Hamburg from 2011 to 2018 and has lately been repeatedly forced to beat back allegations he was involved in the decision to let the bank off the hook.

Scholz, who became federal finance minister in 2018, has previously stated that he doesn't remember details of the meetings, but denies that he intervened to get Hamburg officials to drop their demand for Warburg to repay 47 million euros.

Contentious issue

Opposition leader Friedrich Merz of the centre-right Christian Democrats said he didn't believe Scholz's memory lapses.

“When you're talking about a tax demand in the three-figure millions concerning such a big bank in your own city, then you don't forget what was said during the conversation,” Merz told German business daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Friday.