The relations between Türkiye and Israel will gain a "new momentum" after the reappointment of ambassadors, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog discussed bilateral relations and regional issues over the phone on Friday.

During the conversation, Erdogan said he considers the decision to mutually reappoint ambassadors "an important step" towards positive development in Türkiye-Israel relations.

Erdogan told Herzog that Türkiye is in favour of developing cooperation and dialogue on the basis of respect for mutual sensitivities.