Sri Lanka's deposed former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is seeking to return home from his exile in Thailand and has asked his successor to guarantee his safety, his party has announced.

After an angry mob protesting the country's unprecedented economic crisis stormed his house, the former president was forced to flee with the help of the military and eventually issued his resignation from Singapore.

He has since flown to Thailand but authorities there have warned him not to venture out of his hotel for his own safety, keeping him virtually under hotel arrest.

Rajapaksa's youngest brother Basil, the former finance minister, met with the deposed leader's successor Ranil Wickremesinghe and requested protection to allow his return, their party said in a statement on Friday.

"Basil Rajapaksa requested the president to make arrangements for the former president to return home," the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party said.

There was no immediate reaction from the new government regarding the request.

