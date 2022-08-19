Two weeks of fierce sporting rivalry among over 4,000 athletes from 56 Muslim countries came to an end with a display of fireworks in Türkiye’s Konya city.

Thursday night’s closing ceremony was capped with the statement of Turkish Minister of Youth and Sports, Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu, emphasising that every athlete who participated was a winner.

“There was no loser in this meeting, brotherhood was the winner. Unity and camaraderie won,” he said.

Türkiye dominated the competition, ruling the tracks and fields and showing outstanding performances in swimming, kickboxing and athletics, bagging the highest number of gold, silver and bronze medals.

Upsetting the usual favourites, Uzbekistan clinched the second spot with its athletes performing notably in weightlifting, judo and wrestling.

Previously, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Iran have shared the most medals, but this year, Uzbekistan disrupted the status quo and climbed up the ladder.

While the competition was fierce and athletes gave their all to win gold for their countries, Kasapoglu reiterated the importance of unity, solidarity and strong cooperation.

“Godwilling, from now on we will raise our cooperation in both the sports and youth fields to higher levels in order to strengthen our unity and solidarity.”

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al Faisal, who is also the president of the International Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF), echoed Kasapoglu’s sentiments in his remarks.

“More than 4,000 male and female players representing 56 countries participated in the games. So, thank you, for sending a clear message to the whole world,” he said.

“Solidarity is our name, peace is our language, honorable competition in sports arenas is our way.”

Prince Faisal expressed his gratitude to Türkiye for hosting the Games that brought the sport fraternity together in Konya. “We are pleased to have held such a meeting after the hardships that the world has faced due to the pandemic,” he said.

Top shots from the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya: