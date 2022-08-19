The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is in urgent need of reform in order to safeguard international security and peace, provide solutions to global conflicts and save lives, a panel of academics and scholars said in discussions held in London.

Organised by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate and titled “United Nations Security Council Reform: A New Approach to Reconstructing the International Order,” the conference heard speeches from a variety of senior scholars and academics well-versed in international relations who all see the need for the reform of global governance.

The initiative will be broadcasted to audiences across the world with similar events being held in France, the US, Japan and South Korea.

The aim of the initiative is to raise awareness and to foster an atmosphere of critical thinking and solution-driven ideas that would help reform the UN in a realistic and practical way.

"The UN, with this structure, is not on the side of the weak, the victim, or the righteous but rather on the side of its five powerful permanent members. With its current structure, the UN is unable to speak out against the oppressor.

The main reason for this is the problems in the institutional structure of the organisation. It is a fact that Asian, Latin American and African countries are flagrantly excluded from representation in the UN Security Council,” said Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

‘Bigger than five’

“Our proposal for a solution, on the other hand, is to adopt the perspective expressed in the phrase 'The world is bigger than five,' which focuses on restructuring the UN Security Council. Peace and stability require a fairer, more resilient global UN system that reflects justice, multiculturalism and mutual respect,” he added.