Israel will provide additional information to the United States related to its closure of Palestine's non-governmental organisations, the US State Department has said while expressing concern over the closures of civil society groups.

Washington contacted Israeli officials, including at high levels, for more information, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a regular news briefing on Thursday, after Israeli forces raided the offices of seven NGOs in the Israeli-occupied West Bank it accused of channelling aid to outlawed groups.

"We are concerned about the Israeli security forces' closure of the six offices of the Palestinian NGOs in and around Ramallah today," Price told reporters.

"We have reached out to the Israeli government, including at senior levels, including here from Washington as well as our embassy in Jerusalem, for more information regarding the basis for these closures," he added.

The US will continue to seek additional information from Israel and officials there "have assured us that more information will be forthcoming regarding the basis for their actions," Price said.

READ MORE:Palestine demands protection against Israel's 'unprovoked' attacks

UN: Israel has no credible evidence