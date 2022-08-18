Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed possible ways of ending the Ukraine conflict in a trilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and United Nations chief Antonio Guterres.

After Thursday's talks in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, Erdogan said the fighting between Russia and Ukraine will eventually end at the negotiating table, adding that Zelenskyy and Guterres had a similar view.

"What matters is finding the shortest and fairest way to the negotiating table," he told the press after the summit, calling on the international community to take more responsibility in reaching a political solution.

"While continuing our efforts to find a solution, we remain on the side of our Ukraine friends," Erdogan said, stressing that Türkiye supports Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He said Türkiye, which has taken the lead in mediating between Kiev and Moscow, will discuss the outcome of Thursday's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian side.

The Turkish president said the exchange of prisoners was discussed in the trilateral meeting. "Türkiye attaches great importance to this issue," he said.

Erdogan also expressed concerns over fighting near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that Russia took control of days after sending its troops into Ukraine on February 24.

"We do not want to experience a new Chernobyl," Erdogan said.

Kiev and Moscow have traded accusations over a series of strikes this month on or near the Zaporizhzhia plant — Europe's largest.

Landmark grain deal

Erdogan also spoke on the resumption of Ukrainian grain export under a Türkiye-brokered deal.