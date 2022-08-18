As the US-China competition for influence and markets heats up, Washington appears to be gearing up to contain Beijing on a crucial front: spying.

For many American government officials and security analysts, the move has been long overdue. The US intelligence community including retired CIA officers pushed Washington to channel more resources toward countering the perceived Chinese threat in what some officials call the “third epoch of intelligence” competition.

Last week, it was reported that the CIA, America’s top spy outfit, is prioritising China over the agency’s counterterrorism efforts against terrorist groups, which have been its main area of focus for the past two decades.

The shift comes a year after the US ended its longest war and withdrew troops from Afghanistan, as US President Joe Biden and his national security brass increasingly worry about the political, economic and military risks posed by China as well as Russia.

Dr Timothy R Heath, a senior international defence researcher at the RAND Corporation, told TRT World that much of the US intelligence community’s time and expertise were taken up supporting US war efforts in Iraq and Afghanistan, and challenges posed by groups like Al Qaeda.

“With the wars in the Middle East now winding down, the US intelligence community can shift resources towards China,” Dr Heath said.

After the onset of the Cold War, the US intelligence apparatus remained fixated on threats from Soviet Russia for decades until the early 1990s. Then following the 9/11 attacks, funds for intelligence gathering and spy ops were primarily directed to counter-terrorism operations.

“It was during this phase when the rise of China took place, and Beijing took advantage of what it perceived as the decline of US power to enhance its global influence,” a Washington DC-based security expert, who wished to remain anonymous, told TRT World.

Last October, following a conference that gathered both current and former US intelligence officials to brainstorm China’s alleged spying activities aimed at the US, the CIA was tasked with the creation of the China Mission Center.

The high-level security unit looks to sharpen the agency’s focus on China and would cut across “all of the agency’s mission areas,” according to CIA Director William Burns. The formation of an additional mission center on emerging technologies was announced too.

Beijing meanwhile has pushed back at Western intelligence agencies, claiming that “false” and “sensational reports” are being used to “play up the so-called ‘China threat’ and stoke antagonism and confrontation.”

US spycraft lags behind

With the rise in alleged Chinese economic espionage cases and instances of election interference at home, Washington has realised its intelligence gathering is behind the eight ball.

“China’s intelligence operations are sophisticated,” Dr Heath said. “It tends to focus on ethnic Chinese people living in other countries as primary targets for recruitment and espionage,” adding that in contrast to US intelligence, which tends to focus on military threats and political issues, Chinese espionage is driven by the purpose of getting hold of foreign technology.

But the process of collecting deeper intelligence on China won’t be easy, argues Paul Kolbe, a former CIA officer who runs the Intelligence Project at Harvard’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs.

“You can’t flip a switch and suddenly have a stable of Chinese assets, great penetrations of the inner sanctum of government,” Kolbe said. “You have to develop officers who know the language, the culture, and that can establish deep relationships of trust that are required to do agent operations.”

Dr Heath believes that more agents will be recruited and trained to be experts on China. Apart from training a new cadre of intelligence candidates, it will also be important for Washington to rely on AI technology to compete in a new era of spycraft. “AI could be useful, perhaps to sift through images collected by satellites,” he said.

With more resources dedicated to China, US lawmakers hope that the intelligence community will garner additional information about Beijing’s trillion-dollar investments to develop advanced technologies like AI and quantum computing.

But in the midst of a China pivot, a deeper problem lies at the heart of US intelligence operations – it has forgotten the art of spycraft.

After 9/11, the culture and mission of agencies like the CIA changed, and so did the workforce. As more CIA officers mixed with their military counterparts, an army-style mindset percolated into intelligence collecting.