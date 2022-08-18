Thousands of workers across the UK have begun a four-day strike due to long-running disputes over working conditions and unfair pay.

Workers taking part in the industrial action that began on Thursday are largely from Network Rail, Transport for London, London Buses and other transport services and are members of a number of unions including the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) Unite unions.

"Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and the train operating companies have not offered us anything new," RMT head Mike Lynch said.

Commuters across the country, including the capital London, will face disruptions as services on trains, buses and the underground will be ground to a halt.

In addition to Thursday’s industrial action, members of the RMT and Unite unions will walk out of London Underground subway stations and bus depots on Friday in a separate dispute over pay.

On Saturday, railway workers including train drivers, conductors and platform staff alongside members from the London United bus routes will stage a walkout that will further disrupt travel plans for many on the weekend.

'Unnecessary disruptions to commuters'