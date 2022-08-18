Chinese troops will travel to Russia to take part in joint military drills, Beijing's defence ministry has said.

China's defence ministry said on Wednesday its participation in the annual "Vostok" exercises — which Moscow has said will take place from August 30 to September 5 — is part of a bilateral cooperation agreement with Russia.

"The aim is to deepen practical and friendly cooperation with the armies of participating countries, enhance the level of strategic collaboration among the participating parties, and strengthen the ability to respond to various security threats," the Chinese defence ministry said in a statement.

India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries will also participate, it said.

Second joint exercise this year

China and India have been accused of providing diplomatic cover for Russia throughout its months-long offensive in Ukraine by opposing Western sanctions and arms sales to Kiev.