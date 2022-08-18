Sixteen people have died and 36 others are missing after flash flooding hit northwest China.

A search and rescue operation has been launched, the provincial emergency management department said in a statement on Thursday, without providing more details.

The floods occurred in a mountainous region of Datong county in Qinghai province.

The deluge comes during a summer of extreme weather in China, with multiple cities recording their hottest days.

