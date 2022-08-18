Thousands of frustrated Argentinians have gathered in downtown Buenos Aires in loud street protests, demanding government action to raise salaries and unemployment benefits following consumer price inflation and a weakening peso currency.

Beating drums and waving the flags of trade unions and various left-wing groups, most aligned with President Alberto Fernandez's ruling Peronists, protesters reached the Casa Rosada presidential palace and the Congress on Wednesday, after marching through the capital's main avenues and bringing traffic to a standstill.

Protesters while braving a chilly, windy day, called for wage hikes in line with inflation, and additional social welfare funding to alleviate the widespread economic pain.

"We can't continue with this level of inflation where everyday we keep losing parts of our salary," said Pablo Moyano, head of the CGT workers' union that mostly represents government employees.

Speaking to the crowd, Moyano, himself a Peronist, asked Fernandez to take control of prices.

Other union leaders echoed Moyano's sentiments.

"There's no work, salaries just don't stretch far enough, and there are constant price mark-ups," said Ramon Luque, head of a union representing cardboard and paper workers.