Hundreds of families on New Zealand's South Island have been forced to leave their homes after flooding caused a state of emergency to be declared in three regions.

A state of emergency was declared on Wednesday in Buller, on the west coast, and Nelson – where 233 homes were evacuated on Thursday after a month's worth of rain fell in just 15 hours.

A tropical storm has dumped more than 30 centimetres of rain on parts of the South Island, causing rivers to burst their banks. The extreme weather has also felled trees.

The deluge turned Nelson's main river, the Maitai, into a torrent – flooding homes, exposing pipes and leaving streets knee-deep in water.

The city's mayor Rachel Reese described the flash flooding as a "one-in-100-year event" as search and rescue teams, plus military personnel, helped people on submerged streets.

She warned locals to treat all water as contaminated because some sewers had broken.

Nelson resident Sam Lagrutta said the situation was "frightening" after police gave him just five minutes to leave his home.

"I literally just grabbed a carry-on bag and filled it with my passport, wallet, and anything important I could find," he told the New Zealand Herald.

A further 160 families along the South Island's west coast were also asked to evacuate.

A wet winter