The global geopolitical situation shaped by Russia's offensive in Ukraine is an opportunity for Argentina to continue adding support for its sovereignty claim over the British-run Falkland Islands, an Argentine official has said.

Secretary for Falklands (Malvinas) Affairs Guillermo Carmona began a tour of neighbouring countries on Wednesday to bolster support for his country's claim over the South Atlantic islands where Britain and Argentina fought a brief war 40 years ago.

Argentina has long sought to restore negotiations over Falklands sovereignty, but that is not on the table for Britain as long as the island's inhabitants want to remain British.

"Faced with this reticence, we respond with persistence," Carmona told the Reuters news agency.

"We seek to consolidate our international position and take advantage of the current global context."

The world has seldom spoken so much about the territorial integrity of countries as it has since Russia assaulted Ukraine in February, Carmona said.

"This has shown up the double standard of some Western powers such as Britain that apply one criteria in Europe and another in South America," he said, adding that Britain has violated Argentine territorial integrity since it took control of the Falklands in 1833.