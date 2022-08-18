A federal judge in Cleveland has awarded $650 million in damages to two Ohio counties that won a landmark lawsuit against US pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, claiming the way they distributed opioids to customers caused severe harm to communities.

US District Judge Dan Polster said in the ruling on Wednesday that the money will be used to abate a continuing opioid crisis in Lake and Trumbull counties, outside Cleveland. Attorneys for the counties had put the price tag at $1 billion for the damage done to each of the counties.

The penalties will account for the companies' "roles in failing to control the spread of deadly and addictive prescription opioids," said plaintiffs' lawyers at the Lanier Law Firm.

More than 500 opioid overdose deaths in the two counties between 2015 and 2019 "could be directly or indirectly linked" to prescription opioids or prescription painkillers, the Lanier firm said, citing testimony presented during the litigation.

READ MORE:J&J settles with Ohio counties to tune of $20.4M ahead of opioid trial

Distribution of damages

Lake County is to receive $306 million over 15 years. Trumbull County is to receive $444 million over the same period. Polster ordered the companies to pay nearly $87 million to cover the first two years.

A jury returned a verdict in November in favour of the counties after a six-week trial. It was then left to Polster to decide how much the counties should receive from the three pharmacy companies. He heard testimony in May to determine how much in damages the counties should receive.

CVS is based in Rhode Island, Walgreens in Illinois and Walmart in Arkansas.

The counties convinced the jury that the pharmacies played an outsized role in creating a public nuisance in the way they dispensed pain medication into their communities.

It was the first time pharmacy companies completed a trial to defend themselves in a drug crisis that has killed a half-million Americans since 1999.

READ MORE:Four drug firms agree to pay $26 billion in proposed US opioid settlement