Malaysia's king tours Türkiye's defence manufacturer
King Al Sultan Abdullah visits the production facility of FNSS Defense Systems, a leading defence industry player in Türkiye.
Malaysian king showed interest in FNNS Defense Systems, which manufactures military vehicles in the capital Ankara. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
August 18, 2022

Malaysia's king and Türkiye's defence minister have visited a Turkish defence company in the capital Ankara, where the ruler inspected weapons facilities and test-drove military vehicles.

On his official visit to Türkiye, King Al Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah and Hulusi Akar inspected the production facilities of armoured military vehicle-maker FNSS Defense Systems on Wednesday.

The Malaysian king was briefed on the vehicles and he test-drove some of them.

The Malaysian Royal couple arrived in Türkiye on Tuesday and will remain in the country until August 21.

After their arrival, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave the Malaysian king the Order of the State of the Republic of Türkiye, the highest state order awarded to foreign nationals, while the Malaysian king gave Erdogan the Order of Chivalry of his country. 

It is the first visit from Malaysia to Türkiye at the Head of State level after nearly 30 years.

Türkiye-Malaysia ties

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Malaysia were established in 1964.

The countries signed a free trade agreement in 2014, which was Türkiye's first with a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Meanwhile, First Lady Emine Erdogan expressed her pleasure at hosting the king and queen in Türkiye.

"I had the opportunity to introduce our Presidential National Library and the rare works in our archive to Queen Iskandariah," she said on Twitter.

SOURCE:AA
