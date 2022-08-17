A delegation of Canadian lawmakers has announced plans to visit Taiwan in October to seek economic opportunities in the Asia Pacific region, a move that could further stoke tensions between China and the West.

Members of a parliamentary committee on trade have been planning to visit the island state for some time, Canadian Liberal Member of Parliament Judy Sgro said on Wednesday.

"The intent is not to disrupt and cause problems for Taiwan, or problems for China. It's about trade, it's about friendship, it's about opportunities for Canada, in that whole Asia Pacific region," Sgro, who heads the trade panel, told the Reuters news agency.

The relationship between China and the West has worsened since US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this month against Beijing's wishes.

China says Taiwan is its inseparable province and is against foreign politicians visiting the island. Taiwan, which maintains diplomatic ties with some 14 countries, says it is an independent country.

China's sanctions over Taiwan

In response to Pelosi's visit, China restricted trade and launched massive military drills around Taiwan, as well as slapped sanctions on Pelosi.

Beijing also imposed sanctions on a Lithuanian minister who visited Taiwan days after Pelosi's trip.