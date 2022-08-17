WORLD
3 MIN READ
Death toll from Kabul mosque attack climbs
Explosion inside mosque in Afghan capital's north leaves at least 10 people dead and nearly 30 wounded, eyewitness and police say.
Death toll from Kabul mosque attack climbs
Daesh terror group's local affiliate has stepped up attacks targeting the Taliban and civilians since the Taliban's takeover last August. / AA Archive
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
August 17, 2022

A bombing at a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul during evening prayers has killed at least 10 people, including a prominent cleric, and wounded at least 27, an eyewitness and police said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Wednesday's attack, the latest to strike the country in the year since the Taliban seized power. Several children were reported to be among the wounded.

There were fears the casualty numbers could rise further.

Al Jazeera quoted an unidentified official as giving a death toll of 20.

According to the eyewitness, a resident of the city's Khair Khana neighbourhood where the Siddiquiya Mosque was targeted, the explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber. 

The slain cleric was Mullah Amir Mohammad Kabuli, the eyewitness said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk to the media. 

He added that more than 30 other people were wounded. The Italian Emergency hospital in Kabul said that at least 27 wounded civilians, including five children, were brought there from the site of the bomb blast. 

Khalid Zadran, the Taliban-appointed spokesperson for the Kabul police chief, confirmed an explosion inside a mosque in northern Kabul but would not provide a casualty toll or a breakdown of the dead and wounded.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also condemned the explosion and vowed that the "perpetrators of such crimes will soon be brought to justice and will be punished."

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Blast hits busy shopping street in Kabul, several injured

Daesh attacks

Daesh terror group's local affiliate has stepped up attacks targeting the Taliban and civilians since the Taliban's takeover last August as US and NATO troops were in the final stages of their withdrawal from the country. 

Last week, Daesh claimed responsibility for killing a prominent Taliban cleric at his religious centre in Kabul.

A US-led invasion toppled the previous Taliban government following September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States. 

Since regaining power, Taliban has faced a crippling economic crisis as the international community, which does not recognise the Taliban government, froze funding to the country. 

READ MORE:Afghan Taliban marks first year in power

SOURCE:AP, Reuters
Explore
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza