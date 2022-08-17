Türkiye is emerging as a key mediator between Russia and Ukraine, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan heads to Lviv on Thursday in a fresh diplomatic push to ease tensions, which have contributed to global grain shortage and inflation.

The Turkish leadership helped broker a crucial deal between the two warring neighbours on the issue of millions of tons grains stuck at the ports in Ukraine. Ankara has constantly urged both sides to reach a comprehensive ceasefire.

Erdogan will hold a critical meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Lviv, as he aims to broaden Türkiye’s mediating efforts to end the bloody conflict.

On top of the agenda would be efforts to broaden the scope of a grain deal, which Türkiye brokered. Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center, which includes Turkish, Ukrainian, Russian and UN officials, monitors the process of grain export from Black Sea ports.

“This visit may be aimed at developing and expanding on this diplomatic success,” says Gregory Simons, an associate professor at the Institute for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Uppsala University, referring to the grain deal, which paved the way for both Ukrainian and Russian farm output to be shipped from Black Sea ports.

Simons believes Erdogan’s Ukraine visit aims to build up on the grain deal, using the momentum to persuade Kiev to negotiate a truce with Moscow. “I think that it stands to further cement Türkiye as an honest broker, as an intermediary,” Simons tells TRT World.

Turkish shuttle diplomacy

On August 5, Erdogan met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi, a Black Sea port in Russia where they discussed Ukraine and Syrian conflicts. Türkiye, a NATO ally, is in a rare position to talk to both Russians and Ukrainians thanks to Erdogan’s shuttle diplomacy.

“Türkiye has emerged as a major swing player in the protracted war,” wrote Eugene Chausovsky, a senior analyst at the Newlines Institute, who previously served as senior Eurasia analyst at the geopolitical analysis firm Stratfor, pointing out that Ankara’s “multifaceted connectivity strategy” has brought up “meaningful results” like the grain deal.