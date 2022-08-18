Two years ago when the Covid-19 pandemic was overwhelming hospitals and morgues in dozens of countries, health practitioners in Pakistan made a strange observation: the mortality rate in Covid-related cases was much lower than the global average.

Some experts were quick to point out that it could be because of the BCG vaccine, which is the first line of defence against tuberculosis, a disease rampant in the South Asian country.

But that theory was never actually proven until, maybe, recently.

A group of researchers at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School have found evidence in clinical trials that the century-old vaccine could help protect those with type 1 diabetes against Covid-19.

The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine on Monday, evaluated the “safety and efficacy” of multi-dose Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine, primarily used against tuberculosis, in preventing coronavirus in at-risk and groups of people who haven’t received the Covid vaccine shots.

The randomised trial — a controlled experiment — involved 144 participants. Researchers administered BCG vaccine to 96 people while 48 others received shots of placebo, which can be diluted water or anything other than the actual drug being tested.

All the participants were type 1 diabetic patients. Diabetes UK, an organisation based in the United Kingdom fighting the disease, describes Type 1 diabetes as a serious condition where blood glucose, or sugar, level in the body gets too high, resulting in the body unable to make insulin.

The participants of the study were given three BCG or placebo vaccinations two years before the pandemic.