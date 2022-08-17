Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Israeli premier Yair Lapid that Ankara will take necessary steps to appoint a new ambassador to Israel as soon as possible, with the two countries agreeing to mutually reappoint envoys.

The leaders held a phone call on Wednesday, hours after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced the milestone after months of steady improvement in relations.

In the phone call, Erdogan said he supported the development of cooperation and dialogue between Türkiye and Israel — built on a sustainable basis and respect for mutual sensitivities.

Erdogan also expressed his satisfaction on the progress in ties under a framework agreed upon during recent visits to Türkiye by Lapid and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Earlier in the day, Cavusoglu said steps would be taken to normalise relations between the two sides, including mutually reappointing of ambassadors.

"Türkiye decided to appoint an ambassador to Israel, to Tel Aviv," he told a news conference with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubaev in Ankara.

Cavusoglu said the process will begin with determining who will be appointed.

"We will continue to defend the rights of Palestine, Jerusalem and Gaza, and it is important that our messages are conveyed directly to Tel Aviv at the ambassador level," the foreign minister added.

Normalisation of ties

In May, Cavusoglu visited Israel, a first by a Turkish foreign minister in 15 years, to discuss normalisation of ties.