A UN-chartered vessel laden with grain has set off from Ukraine for Africa following a Türkiye-brokered deal to relieve a global food crisis.

The MV Brave Commander left the Black Sea port of Pivdennyi and will sail to Djibouti "for delivery to Ethiopia", the infrastructure ministry said on Telegram on Wednesday.

The ship is carrying 23,000 tonnes of wheat.

It is the first ship chartered by the UN World Food Programme (WFP) to leave Ukraine since the start of the Russian attack in February and the government has said it hopes two or three similar shipments will follow soon.

Ukraine and Russia are two of the world's biggest grain exporters.

Kiev and Moscow agreed a deal brokered by Türkiye and the UN last month to unblock Black Sea grain deliveries after Russia's attack.

The agreement lifted a Russian blockade of Ukraine's ports and established safe corridors through the naval mines laid by Kiev.

The Ukrainian port authority said that five boats in total with an overall cargo volume of 110,000 tonnes had left Ukraine Tuesday.

The first commercial ship carrying grain left on August 1. Since then, 21 ships have left Ukrainian ports, the port authority said in its statement.