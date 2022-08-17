South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has said his government has no plans to pursue its own nuclear deterrent in the face of growing North Korean nuclear threats, as he urged the North to return to dialogue aimed at exchanging denuclearisation steps for economic benefits.

In a news conference in Seoul, Yoon said on Wednesday South Korea doesn’t desire political change in North Korea that’s brought by force and he called for diplomacy aimed at building sustainable peace between the rivals amid tensions over the North’s accelerating weapons programme.

Yoon expressed hope for “meaningful dialogue” with North Korea over his plan and stressed that Seoul is willing to provide corresponding economic rewards at each step of a phased denuclearisation process if the North commits to a genuine “roadmap” toward fully abandoning its weapons programme.

“We are not telling them to ‘denuclearise entirely first and then we will provide,’” Yoon said.

“What we are saying is that we will provide the things we can in correspondence to their steps if they only show a firm determination (toward denuclearisation).”

Yoon’s comments came days after he proposed an “audacious” economic assistance package to North Korea if it abandons its nuclear weapons programme, while avoiding harsh criticism of the North after it threatened “deadly” retaliation over a Covid-19 outbreak it blames on the South.

Tensions could rise

Tensions could rise further next week as the United States and South Korea kick off their biggest combined military training in years to counter the North Korean threat.