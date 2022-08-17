Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Death toll from Kharkiv attack climbs

Ukraine's president has condemned what he called a Russian strike that the region's governor said killed at least six people and wounded 16 in northeast Kharkiv as "despicable and cynical".

"Unfortunately the number of deaths and injuries following the bombardment... has increased: six people died and 16 were wounded," regional governor Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram.

"We will not forgive, we will take revenge," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

NATO calls for ‘urgent’ inspection of Ukraine nuclear plant

It is "urgent" that the UN's atomic watchdog be allowed to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine that is under Russian military control, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said.

Russia's seizure of the plant "poses a serious threat to the safety and the security of this facility (and) raises the risks of a nuclear accident or incident," he told reporters in Brussels.

"It is urgent to allow the inspection by the International Atomic Energy Agency and to ensure the withdrawal of all Russian forces," he said.

Chinese military will send troops to Russia for joint exercise

Chinese troops will travel to Russia to take part in a joint exercise with Russia and other countries including India, Belarus and Tajikistan, the Chinese Defence Ministry has said.

Russian Black Sea fleet names new commander

Russia's Black Sea fleet based in annexed Crimea has named Viktor Sokolov as its new commander, RIA news agency has cited sources as saying.

The appointment followed blasts at Russian military bases in Crimea last week and on Tuesday.

Ex-Soviet weapons lab revamps testing facility

A major weapons lab in Russia has revamped its testing facility after it was mothballed following the fall of the Soviet Union, state news agency TASS has reported, citing the company's press service.

TsNIITochMash, which conducts research and designs arms including anti-tank missiles and rifles for Russia's military, told TASS the revamped lab would be able to test ballistic weapons and small-calibre artillery in extreme cold temperatures.

In a speech opening an arms show on Monday, President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to sell advanced weapons to its allies and cooperate with others in developing military technology.

Ukraine official calls for Crimea bridge to be ‘dismantled’