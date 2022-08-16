A measles outbreak in Zimbabwe has killed at least 157 children, with more than 2,000 infections reported across the country.

"As of 15 August the cumulative figures across the country have risen to 2,056 cases and 157 deaths," Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said on Tuesday briefing journalists after a weekly cabinet meeting.

Mutsvangwa said the government was going to step up vaccinations and has invoked special legislation allowing it to draw money from the National Disaster Fund "to deal with the emergency."

She said the government will engage with traditional and faith leaders to garner their support for the vaccination campaign, adding all victims were not vaccinated.

Cases have been growing rapidly in the southern African nation since authorities said the first infection was logged earlier this month, with reported deaths almost doubling in less than a week.

READ MORE: Global measles cases three times higher than last year - WHO

Africa facing explosion of preventable diseases