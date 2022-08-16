TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan meets Malaysian king in Ankara for talks
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah have held one-on-one talks followed by an official dinner.
Erdogan meets Malaysian king in Ankara for talks
This is the “first visit from Malaysia to Türkiye at the Head of State level after nearly 30 years”, the Turkish presidency says in a statement. / AA
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
August 16, 2022

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah with an official ceremony at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

The leaders held one-on-one talks followed by an official dinner in honour of the king on Tuesday.

Later on Tuesday, Erdogan awarded the Malaysian king with Order of the State of Republic of Türkiye — the highest state order awarded to foreign nationals — and the king gave Erdogan the Order of Chivalry.

This is the “first visit from Malaysia to Türkiye at the Head of State level after nearly 30 years and will crown our bilateral relations,” the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

“High-level talks with Malaysia have gained momentum within the context of our relations, which get stronger and stronger in almost every area on the basis of friendship, mutual trust and the interests of our respective peoples,” the statement read.

READ MORE:Türkiye determined to further deepen ties with Malaysia

Türkiye-Malaysia ties

RECOMMENDED

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Malaysia were established in 1964.

The countries signed a free trade agreement in 2014, which was Türkiye’s first with a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The Malaysian king and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah will be in Türkiye until August 21.

Meanwhile, First Lady Emine Erdogan expressed her pleasure to host the king and queen in Türkiye.

"I had the opportunity to introduce our Presidential National Library and the rare works in our archive to Queen Iskandariah," Erdogan said on Twitter.

She added that Türkiye included the Gastronomy Book of Queen, which consists of the local dishes of Malaysia, in the Malaysia section of the presidential library.

READ MORE:Cavusoglu: Türkiye, Malaysia can help solve regional, global issues

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation