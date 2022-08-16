Human rights groups and Muslim representatives have expressed outrage over the release of 11 men serving life sentences for gang rape and murder during the 2002 Gujarat riots that killed over 1,000 people, the majority of whom were Muslims.

The 11 convicts in the case of gang rape survivor Bilkis Bano were released from jail on Monday in Gujarat, India's western state, after authorities approved their appeal for "remission of sentence".

On March 3, 2002, Bilkis Bano was gang-raped, and 14 members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter Saleha, were massacred by the mob in the Limkheda area of Dahod district.

According to the court's verdict, Saleha was killed by pounding her head on the ground. Bano was 21 at the time and five months pregnant. She survived the carnage by pretending to be dead and then losing consciousness.

Bano later told prosecutors that the 11 men convicted were from her neighbourhood.

Gujarat is the home state of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the state's chief minister at the time and has been accused of not doing enough to stop the killings.

Raj Kumar, a top official in Gujarat state, told local English daily The Indian Express that the application for remission filed by the 11 convicts was considered due to the “completion of 14 years” in jail and other factors such as “age, nature of the crime, behaviour in prison and so on."

READ MORE: Hindu nationalism will ultimately harm all of India

'What message does it send?'