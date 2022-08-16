WORLD
3 MIN READ
Over 2,000 race-based discrimination cases reported in Germany last year
More than 5,600 people filed discrimination complaints last year — and 37 percent of those cases were of discrimination in the workplace, a report by Germany's anti-discrimination agency says.
Over 2,000 race-based discrimination cases reported in Germany last year
Since 2019, the Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency publishes annual reports about its activities. / Reuters
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
August 16, 2022

More than 2,000 cases of racist discrimination were reported in Germany last year, according to a new report by the country’s top anti-discrimination agency.

The country’s anti-discrimination commissioner, Ferda Ataman, said the figures are alarming and called for stronger legal measures.

“People in Germany still experience discrimination every day, especially in the job market and in everyday business and when looking for accommodation, and sometimes by public authorities or on the street," Ataman said.

“I also want people to know their rights and that discrimination is illegal. I want to make the German Equality Law better known and show how discrimination can be specifically prevented,” she added.

According to the report, over 5,600 people filed discrimination complaints, 37 percent of those cases were of discrimination in the workplace.

Some 9 percent of those complaints were filed by people who experienced discrimination or disadvantages due to their religion.

READ MORE: Denied jobs, hijab 'discrimination unveiled' in the Netherlands, Germany

Anti-Discrimination Agency

RECOMMENDED

The Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency offers consultation to people who in their professional or private lives have experienced discrimination on grounds of their ethnic origin, religion, belief, sexual identity, age, disability or their gender.

To meet a significant increase in enquiries, the Anti-Discrimination Agency set up a service centre last year to provide new and expanded telephone consultation services.

"It is very important to me that we can better help affected people in Germany,” Ataman said.

"We also notice from the results of our study that the law that we have at the moment does not always help enough, unfortunately the anti-discrimination agency only has the opportunity to make a legal assessment," she added.

Ataman said "the current anti-discrimination law is very weak, people have to go to court alone if they want to go to court."

"But what we can do as an anti-discrimination body is we can ask for a statement from the employer, or from the other person involved, we can try to help them reach a settlement, but in order to take legal action, people have to make that decision themselves and, for now, we can only give them a legal opinion,” she added.

Since 2019, the Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency publishes annual reports about its activities.

READ MORE: Muslim woman wearing headscarf attacked in Germany

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation