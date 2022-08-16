The United Nations must be restructured to respond to the challenges in the world because it is "adding deadlock to global issues rather than solutions" in its current form, Türkiye's Communications Director has said.

"The UN failed to develop concrete solutions to prevent the great humanitarian disasters, particularly in the post-Cold War period, and unfortunately, it could not play an effective role in sustaining peace and security," Fahrettin Altun said on Tuesday.

Sending a video message to address a panel in Paris — The United Nations Security Council Reform: A New Approach to Reconstructing the International Order — Altun said the UN was "desperate" to prevent the human tragedies in the past in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Rwanda, Syria, and Kosovo.

He added that the organisation has recently displayed a similar example of "desperation" during Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

"We are all aware that the United Nations, which was founded to safeguard peace and security, is incapable of meeting the international community's expectations in this regard.

"In the face of the developments in world politics and the change in power balances in the last 30 years, the organisation is no longer able to fulfil its stabilising function," he noted.

